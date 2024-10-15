Telangana health min slams Harish Rao over allegations of staff shortage

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday, October 14 slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao over staff shortage in government hospitals.

Rao criticised the Telangana health department over alleged staff shortage in the Huzurabad Area hospital in Karimnagar. He said that the pregnant women had to wait for hours since there were no gynecologists or anesthetist in the hospital.

He asked whether the Telangana chief minister care about or listen to the grievances of the pregnant women. The Siddipet MLA urged the government to provide emergency care services to the pregnant women.

Also Read Telangana Skills university: Special acting course suggested by Gaddar committee

Replying to the former Telangana health minister, Raja Narsimha asked who was responsible for the staff shortage in hospitals. He accused the BRS government for not filling the vacancies in various government hospitals when it was in power earlier.

He also accused Rao of damaging the self esteem of doctors by posting such remarks on Telangana’s healthcare.