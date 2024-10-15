Telangana health min slams Harish Rao over allegations of staff shortage

He accused the BRS government for not filling the vacancies in various government hospitals.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2024 10:35 am IST
Damodar Raja Narasimha
Telangana Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday, October 14 slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao over staff shortage in government hospitals.

Rao criticised the Telangana health department over alleged staff shortage in the Huzurabad Area hospital in Karimnagar. He said that the pregnant women had to wait for hours since there were no gynecologists or anesthetist in the hospital.

He asked whether the Telangana chief minister care about or listen to the grievances of the pregnant women. The Siddipet MLA urged the government to provide emergency care services to the pregnant women.

Also Read
Telangana Skills university: Special acting course suggested by Gaddar committee

Replying to the former Telangana health minister, Raja Narsimha asked who was responsible for the staff shortage in hospitals. He accused the BRS government for not filling the vacancies in various government hospitals when it was in power earlier.

He also accused Rao of damaging the self esteem of doctors by posting such remarks on Telangana’s healthcare.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2024 10:35 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button