Telangana Skills university: Special acting course suggested by Gaddad committee

Hyderabad: The Gaddar Awards Committee members suggested the state government to include a separate course to teach acting and skills to the students in the Young India Skills University being established in Muccherla.

The committee members made this suggestion during the first meeting of the awards committee held on Monday. The awards committee was setup couple of months ago to grant film awards in the name of the late Telangana Balladeer Gaddar.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who chaired the meeting, said that the Telangana government was deliberating on including acting and cultural activities in the Young India Skills University, as well as the Young India Residential Schools being setup in the state.

The committee members were asked to come up with a date for granting the awards, and to make the event a spectacular one.

Bhatti Vikramarka also informed the committee members that chief minister A Revanth Reddy wanted to convey through him to the film industry that the state government was willing to address any issues that the people in the industry were facing.

Committee members producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, director Dil Raju, singer Vandemataram Srinivas, Producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj, actor Tanikella Bharani, producer Narsing Rao, Allani Sridhar, Gummadi Vimala and others attended the meeting held in Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.