Hyderabad to host World Cup matches as per schedule after BCCI denies request

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association is gearing up to host matches as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said there won’t be any further changes in the World Cup schedule for Hyderabad hosting matches.

Hyderabad is set to host ICC Men’s World Cup matches on October 9 (New Zealand vs Netherlands) and October 10 (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka).

Also Read HCA battle lines drawn: It is important to discard old attitudes and adopt clean practices

After the announcement of the schedule, the HCA requested the Indian cricket board to revise the schedule owing to the difficulty in security arrangements for back-to-back matches.

However, the vice-president of BCCI and in-charge of the venue Rajiv Shukla clearly stated that there would be no changes in the schedule.

HCA officials have said that they have no option but to go ahead. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has reportedly assured that all security arrangements will be made for successfully hosting the two matches.