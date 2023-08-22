Hyderabad to host World Cup matches as per schedule after BCCI denies request

The HCA had requested the BCCI to revise the schedule owing to the difficulty in security arrangements for back-to-back matches.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:51 pm IST
Hyderabad cricket association league matches to begin from June 6
Hyderabad Cricket Association

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association is gearing up to host matches as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said there won’t be any further changes in the World Cup schedule for Hyderabad hosting matches.

Hyderabad is set to host ICC Men’s World Cup matches on October 9 (New Zealand vs Netherlands) and October 10 (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka).

Also Read
HCA battle lines drawn: It is important to discard old attitudes and adopt clean practices

After the announcement of the schedule, the HCA requested the Indian cricket board to revise the schedule owing to the difficulty in security arrangements for back-to-back matches.

MS Education Academy

However, the vice-president of BCCI and in-charge of the venue Rajiv Shukla clearly stated that there would be no changes in the schedule.

HCA officials have said that they have no option but to go ahead. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has reportedly assured that all security arrangements will be made for successfully hosting the two matches.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button