With the Dussehra holidays around the corner and monsoon clouds still lingering over the Deccan, many Hyderabadis are on the lookout for the perfect getaway. And what is more perfect than visiting the Princess of Hill Stations? Sitting atop Tamil Nadu’s Palani Hills, Kodaikanal in the rains is a dream with its mist-covered valleys, waterfalls, and pine forests.

To help you plan better, Siasat.com has created an ultimate guide for a trip from Hyderabad to Kodaikanal. So read on!

Getting there from Hyderabad

Choosing your choice of travel is the most important as the journey to Kodaikanal is as beautiful as the place itself.

By air- The fastest option is to fly from Hyderabad to a nearby airport. The closest is Madurai (120 km from Kodaikanal), followed by Trichy (150 km) and Coimbatore (175 km). Direct flights to Madurai take less than 2 hours, and from there, a taxi or bus can take you up to the hill station in around 3–4 hours.

By rail- For train travellers, the nearest station is Kodaikanal Road (KQN), about 80 km from the hill station. From Kodaikanal Road, taxis and buses are available for the uphill ride. Trains are budget-friendly but take longer and require some planning around limited schedules.

By road- If you love long drives, Kodaikanal is about 1000 km from Hyderabad, roughly a 15–16 hour journey by car via NH44. The route passes through scenic stretches, but do note that monsoon rains can make certain sections slower. Overnight buses are also available, though most go only till Dindigul, from where you’ll need to continue by taxi or local bus.

Things to do here

Kodaikanal is not just about cool weather and misty views, it is a hill station that offers something for every kind of traveller. From serene lakes and scenic walks to adventurous treks and cosy cafes, the town has plenty to keep you busy during your holiday. Here are some of the best experiences you shouldn’t miss:

1. Kodaikanal Lake– The centrepiece of the hill station is the star-shaped Kodaikanal Lake, where you can rent a pedal boat or simply cycle along the 5 km tree-lined path around it.

2. Coaker’s Walk– Mornings are best spent at Coaker’s Walk, a paved path on the edge of a steep slope where the mist drifts in and out, revealing sweeping valley views.

3. Pillar Rocks– For those chasing dramatic landscapes, the towering Pillar Rocks never disappoint. Three massive rock pillars standing tall amidst fog and greenery, it is a must-visit viewpoint.

4. Silver Cascade Falls– Located on the way into Kodaikanal town, Silver Cascade Falls gushes with monsoon rains and is a sight to behold this season.

5. Dolphin’s Nose- It is a popular trek leading to a natural rock formation with breathtaking views of the valley below.

6. Guna Caves- Guna Caves were made famous by the Tamil film Guna. It adds a touch of mystery with its dark chambers and moss-covered trees. The pine forests are equally enchanting, with tall, straight trunks creating a natural cathedral perfect for photography or just soaking in the silence.

Food and shopping in Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal has no shortage of cosy cafes and charming shops that make the hill station experience even more memorable. For a taste of old-school bakery magic, Daily Bread Pastry Corner on Bazaar Road is a must-visit, famous for its cream buns and fresh loaves. If you are looking for something more modern, Kantina Kodaikanal, a women-run cafe, serves comforting hot chocolate and desserts with a homely touch, while Cafe Wisteria is a perfect spot to sip coffee and watch the mist roll by. For scenic views paired with good food, travelers often recommend Altaf’s Cafe, tucked away in the hills.

When it comes to shopping, Kodaikanal is best known for its homemade chocolates, aromatic oils, and spices. The Kodai Chocolate Factory and Meltiez Chocolate Factory are popular stops to stock up on sweet treats, while Kodai Spices Super Market offers everything from herbal teas to eucalyptus oil. For unique souvenirs, head to The Skylark Shop or Earthen Works, where you will find handmade candles, crafts, and local products that capture the spirit of the hills. And if you want something special to take home, George’s Gourmet Kitchen sells cookies, jams, and sauces that are just as memorable as the misty landscapes outside.

With the monsoon in full swing and the Dussehra holidays offering a perfect break, there couldn’t be a better moment to plan a trip from Hyderabad to the Princess of Hill Stations. Sometimes, all it takes is a few days in the hills to return refreshed, with memories as comforting as the cool Kodai breeze.