When the heat rises and weekends start feeling routine, many families look for a quick and refreshing escape. Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra is one such destination that promises cool weather, green landscapes and simple joys.

Nestled in the Western Ghats, this charming hill station is known for its misty valleys, scenic viewpoints and endless strawberry farms. Whether you are travelling with friends, children or elders, Mahabaleshwar offers something for everyone. It is peaceful, picturesque and perfect for a relaxed holiday away from city noise.

How To Travel From Hyderabad

Mahabaleshwar is around 550 km from Hyderabad. The easiest option is to travel to Pune by flight or train and then take a 3-4 hour cab ride to the hill station. Those who enjoy long drives can reach directly by road in about 10-11 hours via Solapur.

Here are 10 exciting things you must try.

Things to do in Mahabaleshwar

1. Strawberry Plucking

Mahabaleshwar is famous for strawberries. Visit local farms and enjoy plucking fresh, juicy berries straight from the plants.

2. Organic Honey Extraction at Madhuban Honey Park

Learn how honey is made, extract it and taste pure organic honey at this popular honey park.

3. Boating at Venna Lake

Enjoy rowing and paddle boating with family. Row boats cost around Rs.400 for 30 minutes and paddle boats around Rs.600 for an hour.

4. Horse Riding Near Venna Lake

A short 20-minute horse ride costs around Rs.150 and is a fun activity, especially for children.

5. Visit Mapro Garden

Do not miss their famous strawberry with fresh cream. You can also taste free samples of jams, syrups and chocolates.

6. Explore Local Cheese Factories

Taste delicious cheese varieties and try free samples available for visitors.

7. Go-Karting at Velocity Entertainmentz

Adventure lovers can enjoy go-karting starting around Rs.450 for four laps. It’s exciting for both teens and adults.

8. Selfie Arena at Aves Park

This colourful space has statues of Bollywood and cartoon characters, making it perfect for fun photos.

9. Artificial Jungle Safari

Priced around Rs.150 per person, this safari is enjoyable for kids and families.

10. Try Flavoured Chana

Local shops sell tasty flavoured chickpeas. A combo pack costs around Rs.180 and makes a great snack or gift.

Mahabaleshwar is not just about viewpoints; it is about simple pleasures, cool breeze on your face, fresh strawberries on your plate and peaceful evenings with loved ones. For Hyderabad readers planning a short holiday, this hill station promises sweet memories and a refreshing break from city life.