Hyderabad to pay tribute to Anwar Moazzam, a top public intellectual

Hyderabad: Prof Anwar Moazzam (1928 – 2023) leaves behind a large contingent of students, followers, and admirers. His contributions to higher education, the fields of Islamic and South Asian studies, the Urdu language, and literature are immeasurable. There have been very few people who fit the description of a public intellectual more than Prof Anwar Moazzam.

According to the organizers of the meeting, to celebrate his life and discuss his legacy, “the group invites you to a meeting at Lamakaan this Friday, 6 pm on the 1st of December.

Speakers invited for this occasion are Prof Suleman Siddiqi, former Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, Prof Kausar Azam, former Head, Department of Political Science, Osmania University, Mir Ayoob Ali Khan, Senior Journalist, Prof Rahmat Yousuf Zai, former head of the Urdu department, Hyderabad Central University, Prof Naseemuddin Farees, former dean with Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

“Let us join to pay respects to one of the tallest public intellectuals of India and Pakistan,” says a student of the departed professor.