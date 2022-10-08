Hyderabad to receive light to moderate rains for next two days

Hyderabad: Parts of the city received heavy rainfall on Saturday similar to the rest of the days this week.

Even though it had been gloomy since the morning, a sunny afternoon gave many reasons to believe that today might be an exception to the rain. But as dusk approached, showers began to pummelled various areas of the city and suburbs, turning the hope into dismay.

For the next two days, the city is predicted to have light to moderate showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued a yellow signal for both Sunday and Monday, signifying thunderstorms with lightning and occasionally severe periods.

Kukatpally, Madhapur, Lingampally, Nallagandla, Mehidipatnam, Attapur, Jubliee Hills, Tolichowki, and Shaikpet faced heavy downpour on Saturday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society Department, Madhapur received the highest rainfall with 78.8 mm followed by Jubilee Hills with 76.5mm, Hafeezpet received 60.3mm, Shaikpet 49.8mm Miyapur 46.8mm.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) show that Jubilee Hills and Madhapur both experienced above-average rainfall totals of 46.3 and 43.3 millimetres, respectively. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were 31.2 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, a few districts also had light rain. The highest rainfall, according to TSDPS data, was recorded at Koratpally in Nizamabad, with 34.8mm, followed by Khanpur in Khammam, with 32.3mm, outside of the districts of Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

According to IMD-H, a yellow alert, which denotes light to moderate rain, has been issued for the entire State for the upcoming four days.

Commuters in Attapur faced traffic rules as half an hour of rain resulted in flooding. Videos of the public trying to reach home through flooded water are going viral.

30 mins rain and this is the situation at Attapur. And this is a daily routine everytime it rains. No clearing, no permanent solution. @GHMCOnline @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/er8wrlWRL3 — Shekhar Bandaru (@BandaruShekhar) October 8, 2022

With the city witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall in a span of 24 hours, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has kept two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar open.

The reservoir has so far received 450 cusecs of inflow and 467 cusecs of outflow.