Hyderabad to receive rainfall today, forecasts IMD

Hyderabad is gearing up for rainfall today following forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad.

The weather department has predicted drizzle or light rain on November 1.

IMD Hyderabad thunderstorm forecast

The weather department has issued a yellow alert across Telangana, warning residents of thunderstorms and potential lightning.

Alongside the thunderstorm and rainfall alert, IMD Hyderabad has forecast an unusually cold winter this year due to the anticipated development of La Nina conditions.

Expected to form soon, La Nina brings cooler-than-normal temperatures to the tropical Pacific Ocean, a phenomenon that often affects weather patterns globally. In Hyderabad, this could mean an intensified winter season with temperatures potentially dropping lower than usual in the coming months.

Hyderabad’s climate, last winter’s conditions

Hyderabad has experienced similar extreme weather conditions in past winters, including thunderstorms, single-digit temperatures, and dense morning fog.

Last winter, fog alerts from IMD Hyderabad warned of reduced visibility, especially in the mornings, which impacted travel for city residents.

Role of El Nino, La Nina in global weather patterns

Both El Nino and La Nina are major climate patterns that significantly influence weather across the globe.

While El Nino raises sea surface temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, resulting in warmer conditions, La Nina has the opposite effect, cooling these waters and often leading to colder-than-normal weather in affected regions.

For Hyderabad, the impending La Nina is the reason behind IMD Hyderabad’s forecast of a more intense winter.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting immediate rainfall and a harsh winter season, Hyderabad residents are encouraged to take necessary precautions.