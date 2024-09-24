Hyderabad to remember Qadir Ali Baig with ‘Sunset Sunrise’ play

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to remember theatre icon Qadir Ali Baig with a new play titled ‘Sunset Sunrise’, staged by the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. The emotional drama is set to be performed at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (HICC) on September 29 at 7:30 pm.

Marking 40 years since the passing of the legendary playwright, actor, director, and producer, this original production continues Qadir Ali Baig’s legacy of quality theatre in the city.

According to a press release, ‘Sunset Sunrise’ is a poignant English play that delves into the themes of the empty-nest syndrome, generational gaps, and the emotional struggles of successful Indian children working abroad. The play explores the often-unspoken complexities between parents and their children, particularly in the context of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and their aging parents in India.

The story centers on a seemingly traditional mother who, despite encouraging her son’s success, finds it driving a wedge between them. Written by Noor Baig and designed and directed by Mohammad Ali Baig, the play highlights the delicate balance between ambition and family bonds.

Veteran actor Rashmi Seth stars as the mother, with Vijay Kumar Yadav portraying her husband, and Mohammad Ali Baig playing the son. Tickets for the play are available on BookMyShow.