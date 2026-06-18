Hyderabad to see heavy rain, thunderstorm on Thursday

Hyderabad: The outskirts of Hyderabad in the eastern region, including Ghatkesar, Abdullapurmet, Edulabad, Gowrelly, Pedda Amberpet, Kuntloor, Kawadipally, are expected to receive intense heavy rains on Thursday evening, June 18.

Although the thunderstorm warning was issued for 3 pm, South and Central Telangana storms are reportedly intensifying at a higher rate, local weather enthusiast T Balaji wrote on X.

Storms are expected in other Telangana districts, including Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Nalgonda and Suryapet, with heavy downpour until 5 pm. The same thunderstorm will extend into parts of rural Warangal, Mahbubabad and Khammam.

Meanwhile, isolated storms are likely to hit Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak and Karimnagar in the next two hours.

Also Read Heatwave may grip Hyderabad today before evening rains

Heatwave will continue in northern Telangana with an average temperature between 40 and 42 degree Celcius, while Hyderabad’s temperature will be 37 to 39 degree Celcius.

The Telangana Weatherman forecast isolated and scattered rains in Hanmakonda, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mancherial and Asifabad during the evening and night.

In the evening, Hyderabad will likely witness isolated rains as well.