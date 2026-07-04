Hyderabad to see moderate rains on Saturday night, residents warned

Hyderabad: Residents have been asked to plan their travels and avoid waterlogged areas as north Hyderabad is likely to see moderate rainfall during the night.

Meanwhile, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Rangareddy will experience heavy rainfall in the next hour. The rains will further spread to Hanmakonda, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri during the night.

Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Sircilla, and Karimnagar will also see scattered light to moderate rains, according to a forecast by local weather enthusiast T Balaji.

Light to moderate rains till July 5

Hyderabad will see light to moderate rains till July 5, while north Telangana will receive heavy (50-80mm) to very heavy rainfall (100-120mm).

Central and southern districts will have moderate (15- 45 mm) to light (10- 15 mm) rainfall.