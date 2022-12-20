Hyderabad to shiver till Friday as IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The minimum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to drop and the city is likely to witness cold waves till Friday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city.

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius for the next four days.

On Monday, IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 14.5 degrees Celsius. Adilabad which recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius was the least.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow, red alerts

Apart from Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures in Telangana’s other districts including Hanumakonda, Jagitial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Warangal, etc are likely to be in the same range. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for these districts too.

Besides the yellow alert, the weather department has issued an orange alert for a few districts including Adilabad, Komarambheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

Hyderabad to see chilly mornings as IMD Hyderabad forecasts low temperature

As the minimum temperature in Hyderabad has dropped significantly, the residents of the city are witnessing chilly mornings for the past few days.

The residents will continue to experience them for the next few days, at least till Christmas i.e., December 25.

Due to chilly mornings in Hyderabad, mist and haze occur during the early hours of the day. Some areas also witness partially cloudy sky.

Hyderabad residents throng markets to buy woolens as temperature drops

As the minimum temperature continues to remain low, people rush to markets in Hyderabad to buy sweaters, jackets, blankets, and all other woolen products.

People are preferring to buy from migrants’ shops as the products are not only of superior quality, but the prices are also very low and reasonable.

The products are usually imported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Noida, and Nepal.

North India likely to witness dense fog

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness dense fog during the next 4-5 days.

Till December 24, cold wave conditions are expected to strike Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan.

Cold and dry weather with sub-zero temperatures is likely to continue in Kashmir and Ladakh.