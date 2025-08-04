Hyderabad to Vijayawada in 2 hours soon via greenfield highway

Hyderabad: As part of a big infrastructure drive, Telangana Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that a greenfield highway is planned which will bring down the travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada to only two hours.

Speaking to the media while inspecting a site at Vanasthalipuram Junction, Venkat Reddy noted that the planned expressway will boost regional connectivity and facilitate fast economic growth between the two metropolitans, reported TNIE.

LB Nagar-Pedda Amberpet corridor to de-congest

The minister also took stock of work on the six-kilometre elevated corridor from LB Nagar to Pedda Amberpet, costing Rs 650 crore, meant to de-congest one of Hyderabad’s most congested stretches.

He underlined that the corridor, a part of an extensive connectivity scheme, would be coordinated with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and ensure smoother passage through Hayathnagar and Pedda Amberpet. “Four vehicle underpasses have already been completed as part of this project,” he mentioned.

Gauravelli-Bhadrachalam expressway enters construction stage

Venkat Reddy also provided updates on other important road projects, with the Rs 2,300 crore Gauravelli-Valigonda-Bhadrachalam Greenfield Highway already under construction between Valigonda and Thorrur. Thorrur-Bhadrachalam stretch tenders are also ongoing.

Parallelly, construction on the Rs 375 crore road connecting Andole Maisamma to Vijayawada is underway.

Another 17 black spots that have been identified as accident hotspots in the state will be given priority for safety improvements, according to the minister.

HAM model and metro rail expansion

Telangana will follow the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in further developing roads, using public as well as private investment to leverage efficiency and speed, he said.

On urban mobility, Venkat Reddy announced that he has been tasked with getting approvals for Metro Rail Phase.2 and that he along with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy would hold a meeting with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in the coming days.

The team will also comprise of local MPs and will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearances for both metro expansion and the Regional Ring Railway project.

Healthcare boost: TIMS Sanathnagar to open in September

On the health side, the minister informed that the super-specialty TIMS Hospital at Sanathnagar will be opened in September, and the same type of hospitals are being constructed all over the city to give corporate-level medical facilities.

‘BRS leaders raising BC quota only after losing power’

Swinging a political punch, Venkat Reddy attacked BRS MLC K. Kavitha and asked her why she had not uttered a word on the BC reservation matter when her father KCR was in power for ten years.

“Now that they are in opposition, they are raising the issue of BC rights. But it was the Congress government which moved a resolution favoring BC quotas and forwarded it to the Centre,” he said.