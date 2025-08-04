Hyderabad metro works in Old City gain pace

Hyderabad: The MGBS to Chandrayangutta stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the Old City has gained pace, with pillar marking and road widening now in progress, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director N V S Reddy said on Sunday, August 3.

The 5.5-km corridor, part of the metro expansion into the Old City, has been carefully planned to reduce property acquisition while ensuring smooth connectivity. The number of affected properties has been brought down from 1,100 to around 900 through engineering redesign and route realignment.

Till now, 412 properties have been compensated and 380 are fully demolished. Rs 360 crore has already been released to the owners.

Reddy added that a detailed action plan has been put in place to speed up the balance land acquisition and clearances.

Groundwork for construction has commenced, with pillar locations, approximately 25 metres apart, already demarcated. Geotechnical investigation is in progress to determine the strength of soils at station and viaduct sites. A Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey has been conducted to finalize pillar and station locations in a manner that ensures historical and religious buildings are not disturbed.

Temporary Benchmark (TBM) points have been established to assist the construction phase. Further, movement of underground utilities like water pipes, sewerage lines, stormwater drains, and overhead electrical lines has begun.

As per directions of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, all overhead power lines on the corridor will be relocated underground to improve safety and aesthetics.

The MGBS-Chandrayangutta section is viewed as a milestone towards connecting Hyderabad’s Old City with the broader metropolitan network, enhancing connectivity and decongesting the region.