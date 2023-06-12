Hyderabad to witness heatwave till June 15 as monsoon delays

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing itself for a few more days of heatwave as the monsoon arrival got delayed. As maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for Hyderabad and several other districts in Telangana.

The IMD has forecasted that Hyderabad will experience heatwave conditions for the next four days. As the monsoon is anticipated to reach Telangana around June 16, Hyderabad is likely to face scorching temperatures until then. The maximum temperature in the city may soar up to 40 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD forecasts.

Apart from a yellow alert for Hyderabad and several other districts in Telangana, an orange alert has been issued for certain districts.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds the normal temperature by at least 4.5 degrees Celsius. If the deviation surpasses 6.4 degrees Celsius, it is categorized as a severe heatwave.

Amid the rising mercury levels, it is crucial to stay informed about weather updates and take appropriate measures to mitigate the effects of extreme heat.

As Hyderabad battles the upcoming heatwave until June 15, it is crucial for residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.