Heatwave intensifies in Hyderabad: This locality emerges as hottest area

Hyderabad: The heatwave has intensified in Hyderabad as the mercury on Friday reached to an alarming 42.9 degrees Celsius.

Among the city’s localities, Khairatabad has emerged as the hottest area, as per a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Hyderabad is currently grappling with a relentless heatwave. The soaring temperatures have affected various localities, with most areas experiencing temperatures surpassing the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Scorching heat in Hyderabad

Though, Khairatabad has been identified as the hottest area in Hyderabad, it is not an isolated case, as the entire city is bearing the brunt of the scorching heat.

The heatwave is not confined to Hyderabad alone, as many other districts in Telangana are also witnessing intense summer heat. On Friday, Damaracherla in Nalgonda district and Nelakondapalle in Khammam district recorded an astonishing 46.6 degrees Celsius. These soaring temperatures have made Friday the hottest day of the season in Telangana.

Forecast by TSDPS

The forecast by TSDPS suggests that Hyderabad is likely to continue experiencing the heatwave for the coming days. The city is expected to record maximum temperatures ranging from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius until June 5, 2023.

Moreover, other districts in Telangana may witness even higher temperatures, potentially reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius during the same period.