Hyderabad to witness rains over the weekend, IMD predicts

Hyderabad: With the southwest monsoon raging over the state, rainfall may pelt the metropolis over the next two days. Light to moderate rain is expected until October 18, according to weather prediction models published by India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), with an overcast sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday.

On October 18, a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the north Andaman Sea and its surroundings, according to the IMD weather advisory. Around October 20, it would travel west northwestwards into west-central India and the southwest Bay of Bengal, becoming a low-pressure region.

Serilingampally had the most rainfall (4.8 mm) on Saturday till 5 p.m., followed by Hayathnagar (3.8 mm), Kukatpally (3.3 mm), and Asifnagar (3.3 mm) (2.8 mm).

Due to moderate to heavy rain from the beginning of October, Hyderabad has received 147 mm of total rainfall, with a deviation from normal of 89.3 mm. Water bodies are receiving large inflows as a result of the city’s constant precipitation over the previous few days. Musi has received plentiful water inputs from the reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Almost all districts, including Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, and Warangal, had severe to extremely high rains, resulting in reservoirs overflowing.

The water level at Osman Sagar was 1,789.50 feet on Saturday, compared to the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet. Himayat Sagar’s water level was 1,763.15 feet above the FTL of 1,763.50 feet.