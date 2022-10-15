Hyderabad: Four MTech courses at GNITS accorded NBA accreditation

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th October 2022 7:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: Four MTech courses at GNITS accorded NBA accreditation
G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Sciences (GNITS).

Hyderabad: G Narayanama Institute of Technology and Science (for women), Hyderabad has announced that four MTech courses-Digital Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Power Electronics and Electric Drives (EEE), Computer Networks and Information Security (IT), and Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)-have been accredited for three years from 2022-2025 by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Also Read
Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women holds 42nd graduation day

On the occasion of GNITS’s silver anniversary, Chairman P Subba Reddy thanked Dr K Ramesh Reddy, the Principal, and Heads of Departments for attaining accreditation and becoming a member of the NIRF ranking.

Dr. K Ramesh Reddy stated that this year’s placements for both UG and PG programmes were excellent, with extremely high pay packages in top-tier MNCs.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button