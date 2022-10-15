Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women holds 42nd graduation day

Hyderabad: At the 42nd Graduation Day of St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, held here on Saturday, 52 gold medals were handed to students for their academic achievements.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanitha Datla, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of ELICO Ltd, attended the occasion and presented the graduation diplomas.

In her presentation, the Governor praised the institution’s efforts to serve femininity with admirable energy and passion, and she underlined that students must confront life’s obstacles with conviction and bravery, since society is still not receptive to encouraging women.

Vanitha Datla, an alumni of the college, bemoaned the fact that women’s force produces just 22 percent of the country’s GDP.

Dr Sr Sandra Horta, the College Principal, spoke about the institution’s 62-year history and the milestones that led to its present place in the National Institute Rankings.