Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women holds 42nd graduation day

Dr Sr Sandra Horta, the College Principal, spoke about the institution's 62-year history and the milestones that led to its present place in the National Institute Rankings.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 15th October 2022 6:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: At the 42nd Graduation Day of St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, held here on Saturday, 52 gold medals were handed to students for their academic achievements.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanitha Datla, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of ELICO Ltd, attended the occasion and presented the graduation diplomas.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TSHRC takes suo motu cognizance of Toli chowki residents’ drain water plight

In her presentation, the Governor praised the institution’s efforts to serve femininity with admirable energy and passion, and she underlined that students must confront life’s obstacles with conviction and bravery, since society is still not receptive to encouraging women.

MS Education Academy

Vanitha Datla, an alumni of the college, bemoaned the fact that women’s force produces just 22 percent of the country’s GDP.

Dr Sr Sandra Horta, the College Principal, spoke about the institution’s 62-year history and the milestones that led to its present place in the National Institute Rankings.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button