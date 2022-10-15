Hyderabad: TSHRC takes cognizance of drain water plight

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission chairperson G Chandraiah along with the Secretary and CEO Dr Garg (retired IAS) and other officials visited the Sabja colony Toli Chowki to get firsthand information about the inundation of rain and drain water in the colony.

The SHRC took the issue suo-motu after coming across the plight of the local residents who are affected due to the ongoing problem of inundation in the colony. The Chairperson personally interacted with the local residents who showed the entire locality to him and narrated their issues.

After inspecting the colony, there was a meeting held in the colony. The following officials were present in the meeting Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC; Rajinikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC; Vijay Kumar, EE, GHMC; Vasantha Kumari – RDO; Ramakrishna, Shaikpet Tahsildar; Jawahar Ali – DGM, HMWS&SB; M.K.Seshikala, DE, Lakes – GHMC; Venugopal, EE lakes, GHMC; Chandrasekhar Reddy and CI of Police.

The Chairperson spoke with the officials and asked them to resolve the problem within two months. Also, the Chairperson appraised the gathering about the human rights Commission, its structure, it’s functioning, its powers, etc.