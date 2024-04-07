Hyderabad: Toddler dies after accidently falling off building

Hyderabad: A toddler allegedly died after accidentally falling from a building in Kachiguda on Saturday, April 6.

The victim was one and a half-year-old girl, V Priyanshi, whose family lived on the second floor of a building at Nimboliadda under the Kachiguda police station area. On Saturday evening, while playing, she came out of the hall while her parents were inside.

“The girl climbed onto a chair. She leaned over the parapet wall, slipped and fell on the terrace of a neighbouring building, and sustained head injuries,” said Kachiguda sub-inspector Ravi Kumar. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during her treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the police filed a case and transferred the body to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the examination on Sunday, April 6 the police returned the body to the deceased’s family.