Hyderabad: Man beaten to death by roommates for not cooking rice

The victim, Hansram, hailing from Rajesthan, previously lived in a rented house in Quthbullapur.

Published: 7th April 2024 8:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friends in Jeedimetla on Tuesday, April 2, for not cooking rice.

The victim was identified as Hansram from Rajasthan. He previously lived in a rented house in Quthbullapur. His persistent alcohol addiction led to continuous harassment of his wife. Unable to endure the torment any longer, she moved to her mother’s place, prompting Hansram to vacate their house and relocate to Binay Singh’s room.

Binay Singh was employed by a local granite merchant and he had offered Hansram to stay with him at Jeedimetla. The accused Sonu Tiwari from Bihar and Sandeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh were his colleagues and lived nearby.

On Tuesday, upon returning from work, the accused, who were intoxicated, allegedly assaulted Binay Singh for not cooking rice. They beat up Hansram as well, who died on the spot.

The accused fled the scene. After the incident, Binay Singh informed his employer, who alerted police. A case has been registered into the incident and investigation is underway.

