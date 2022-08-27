Hyderabad: Tollywood star Nithiin to meet JP Nadda, likely to join BJP

Hyderabad: A week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Tollywood star Jr NTR in Hyderabad, Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) national president JP Nadda is all set to have a meeting with yet another Tollywood actor Nithiin who is likely to join the political party.

Reportedly, the meeting will take place at the Novotel hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, today evening.

JP Nadda is in Hyderabad to address a public meeting organized by the BJP at Hanamkonda Arts College to mark the end of the third phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ undertaken by the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

According to a report in Telangana Today, JP Nadda will be addressing the public following which he will reach Novotel to meet Nithiin. Reportedly, Nithin was also sent a message asking him to reach the hotel in the evening.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nithiin was last seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam. He has several hit films in his portfolio including Sye, Ishq, Bheeshma, and many more.