Hyderabad: Top 4 shopping expos to look forward to as Ramzan nears

Ramzan 2025 is around the corner and Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement. The air is filled with the festive spirit as people eagerly prepare to welcome this sacred month with devotion, joy, and celebration. A major highlight of Ramzan in Hyderabad is the series of grand expos that bring together shopping, food, and culture under one roof.

Just like every year, this year too the city is all set to witness a lineup of highly anticipated Ramzan expos that promise to be bigger and better than ever. From traditional apparel and exquisite jewelry to home decor and mouthwatering delicacies, these exhibitions are a paradise for shoppers and food lovers alike.

AI Generated Image For Ramzan Expos In Hyderabad

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the most popular upcoming Ramzan expos that are set to make this season even more memorable.

List of Ramzan Expos in Hyderabad 2025

1. Jashn-E-Bazaar

One of the most exciting Ramzan expos of Hyderabad, ‘Jashn-E-Bazaar’ is making a grand return with its season 5. Hosted by popular food blogger Dr Ahmed Ashfaq aka Dr Foodie, this year’s event will be a special three-day affair to accommodate overwhelming public demand.

Dates: March 14-16

Venue: King’s Crown Convention

Speaking to Siasat.com about the event, Dr Foodie shared, “For the first time, we are extending Jashn-E-Bazaar to three days to ensure everyone gets to experience it. The theme is a surprise, but I can assure you, it’s going to be magical and grander than ever before, In sha Allah.”

2. The Gulmohar Expo – Raunaq-e-Ramzan

One of Hyderabad’s oldest and most loved Ramzan expos, The Gulmohar Expo, is all set to return with its much-awaited 30th edition. Organized by the sister duo, Ayesha Baquer and Hajera Baquer, this expo has been a strong platform for women entrepreneurs since its inception in 2013.

Dates: March 10-16

Venue: King’s Classic Garden, Gudimalkapur

Expressing her excitement, Ayesha Baquer said, “We started with just 20 stalls priced at Rs 1500 per day to support home-based women entrepreneurs. Today, we have over 150 stalls while still maintaining the lowest pricing among all major exhibitions. Our main goal is to uplift small businesses and home-run brands.”

3. Daawat-e-Ramzan

Entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin are bringing back their popular expo ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan’ for its fourth season. After three highly successful editions, this event has become a key attraction for Hyderabadis during Ramzan.

Dates: March 14-28

Venue: King’s Palace, Mehdipatnam

4. Rainbow Shopping Festival

Now in its 19th edition, the Rainbow Shopping Festival at Minar Garden, Old City, is a must-visit for Ramzan enthusiasts. Operating from 2 PM to Seher (4 AM) daily, this expo transforms into a bustling hub after Iftar, drawing thousands of eager shoppers.

Dates: February 27 to March 31

Venue: Minar Garden

Which expo are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!