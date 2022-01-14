Hyderabad tops in increasing forest area

Hyderabad: According to the Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021 released by the Forest Survey of India on Thursday, Hyderabad tops among the major cities of the country in increasing the forest areas by 147 percent.

According to the figures released by the report, Delhi increased the forest areas by 11% during the last 10 years, Chennai 26%, and Mumbai 9%. While other cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru recorded decreases by 48%, 30%, and 5% respectively.

According to the report, Hyderabad increased an area of 40 8.66 square kilometers from 2011 to 2021.

During the last 2 years, an area of 2261 square kilometers of the forest area has been increased in the country.

According to the Global Forest Assessment Report 2020, India stands at 10th position in terms of forest areas. Russia and Brazil are in the top positions.

In India Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Jharkhand are the top forest States. Those states where the forest areas were lost are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

The Central Government Minister for Environment Bhupendra Yadav released the FSI report on Thursday. “Compared to the 2019 report the forest areas have increased by 1540 square kilometers in the country. The increase of the forest area is a positive development,” the Minister said.