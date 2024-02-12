Hyderabad tourist dies while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad tourist died while paragliding in Himachal’s Kullu district on Sunday, the tourism officer of Kullu Sunaina Sharma, told PTI.

The tourism officer said that the accident amid paragliding may have happened due to a ‘human error’, as the pilot allegedly failed to properly secure the safety belt of the Hyderabad tourist.

Following the accident, paragliding activities in the area were stopped and the paragliding pilot was arrested.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has started, and charges under sections 336 and 334 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered against the pilot.

The investigation confirmed that the site and equipment were approved, the pilot was registered, and there were no issues related to weather at the time of the accident.

