Hyderabad: Traffic advisory ahead of Ganesh idols immersion

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion ceremonies on September 9 and September 10.

The following restrictions are imposed on the following roads/areas of the city on Friday and Saturday.

Towards Saroornagar Tank

Hayathnagar Side Vehicles should move via – LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theater, Take left turn after J.C Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theater and Take a left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

LB Nagar Side Vehicles should proceed around- LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theater, Take left turn after J.C Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theater and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

Vanasthalipuram Side Vehicles should move via– Panama Godown X Road, LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theater, Take left turn after J.C Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theater and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

Saroornagar Side Vehicles should proceed through – Kothapet X Road, take left side, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theater, Take left turn after J.C Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theater and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

Nagarjuna Sagar Road side Vehicles should proceed through – LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theater, Take left turn after J.C Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theater and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

Karmanghat Side (Srinivasa Colony, Madhura Nagar, Bairamalguda and Dhurga Nagar) Vehicles should proceed through – LB Nagar Junction, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Venkatadri Theater, Take left turn after J.C Brothers showroom, Shiva Ganga Theater and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank

Chadarghat and Malakpet Side Vehicles should proceed through – Moosarambagh TV Tower X Road, Take “U” turn at near Konark Diagnostics Centre. Then take left turn at Gaddiannaram X Road, Shiva Ganga Theater, Shankeshwar Bazar Junction and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

Amberpet and Moosarambagh Side Vehicles should proceed through – Moosarambagh TV Tower X Road, Take left turn towards Dilsuknagar, Take “U” turn at near Konark Diagnostics Centre. Then take left turn at Gaddiannaram X Road, Shiva Ganga Theater, Shankeshwar Bazar Junction and Take left turn towards Saroornagar Tank.

Santoshnagar, Saidabad and IS Sadan Side Vehicles should proceed through – Singareni Colony, Sankeshwar Bazar, Saroornagar Tank.

Parking – Visitors are allowed to park their vehicles at Jyothi Club/Saraswathi Sishu Mandhir, ZPHS School near Saroornagar Post Office (near Gandhi Statue) and Indira Priyadarshini Park for on duty officials. No vehicles are allowed to park in any other places.

Note

After immersion of Ganesh idols, all empty vehicles should proceed towards Indira Priyadarshini Park, Saroornagar old post office X Road, Karmanghat Side or Saroornagar Post office side only. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Saroornagar Tank via Saroornagar Post office side and Karmanghat Side and the both routes will be kept one way on Friday from 6 am to 8 am on Saturday.

Immersion arrangements in other areas

Malkajgiri– Ganesh Idol immersion procession will be directed towards Safilguda Tank.

Mettuguda T Junction– Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Malkajgiri X Road from Mettuguda, (Hyderabad city limits), and will be diverted toward Lalapet. The public can travel to Neredmet via Lalapet – ZTC – HB Colony – Ramadevi – ECIL.

General Traffic from Malkajgiri X Road will be diverted to Uttam Nagar from Safilguda Junction. The General Public who are intending to go towards Vinayak Nagar may take the route via Uttham RUB – Safilguda Rly Gate – Balaram Nagar – Old Neredmet – Vinayak Nagar.

Uttam Nagar RUB– General traffic from the AOC area will not be allowed towards Anand Bagh and will be diverted towards Goutham Nagar. The General Public who are intending to go towards Malkajgiri may take the route via Goutham Nagar – Anutex – Malkajgiri X Road.

Safilguda junction– General traffic from the AOC area will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction and will be diverted towards Balaram Nagar. For the general public going to Vinayak Nagar, they can take the Balaram Nagar-old Neredmet- Vinayak Nagar route.

Vinayak Nagar– General traffic from Vinayak Nagar will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction and will be diverted towards DAV school. Public who are intending to go towards Anandbadgh may take the route via DAV school-Nalanda School-East Anandbagh.

Neredmet X Road– Heavy vehicles from Neredmet X road will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction and will be diverted towards RK Puram. The general public who are intending to go towards the Mettuguda side (Hyderabad city limits) may take the route via RK Puram – AOC area or Sainikpuri – ECIL – HB Colony – Lalapet.

The General traffic will not be allowed towards Safilguda Junction, only Ganesh idols will be permitted.

ECIL X Road – Heavy vehicles from Kushaiguda will not be allowed towards Sainikpuri X Road, they will be diverted towards Lalapet. The General Public who are intending to go towards Sainikpuri may take the route via ECIL X Road – Ramadevi – HB Colony – ZTC.

Sainikpuri – Heavy vehicles from Sainikpuri will not be allowed towards ECIL X Road and will be diverted towards RK Puram. The General Public who are intending to go towards ECIL X Road may take the route via RK Puram – AOC area – Mettuguda side (Hyderabad city limits) – Lalapet – ZTC – HB Colony – Ramadevi – ECIL X Road

Dammaiguda X Road– The general traffic from Dammaiguda X Road will not be allowed to proceed towards Radhika X Road. It will be diverted towards Nagaram road. The general public who are intending to go towards Radhika X road may take the route via Dammaiguda X Road – Nagaram – Chakripuram -Kushaiguda – ECIL X Road.

Radhika X Road– The general traffic from Moulali will not be allowed towards Radhika X Road and will be diverted towards New Kapra Municipal Office. The general public who are intending to go towards Radhika X Road may take the route via New Kapra Municipal office Road – ECIL X Road.

Regulation of Ganesh Idol Immersion procession towards Kapra Tank

General Traffic (2 & 4 wheelers) will not be allowed at Kapra Lake. Visitors’ vehicles will be parked on both lanes of Kapra and high-tension line road. The visitor’s vehicles/General Traffic (2 & 4 wheelers) will not be allowed from Kapra Lake to Netaji Nagar X Roads via Hi-tension power transmission line road.

Uppal– Heavy vehicles (except vehicles carrying Ganesh idols) will not be allowed towards Uppal X Roads from Chengicherla X Road and divert towards NFC via IOCL, Chengicherla.

Heavy vehicles (expect Ganesh idols vehicles) will not be allowed towards the following roads/areas:

Bairamalguda to Champapet. Uppal to Ramanthapur. Neredment to Safilguda Tank (All Goods vehicles). RK Puram to ECIL (via versa). Lalaguda T junction to Mirjalguda

The above-mentioned restrictions will continue from 6 am on Friday (9 September) to 8 am on Saturday (10 September).