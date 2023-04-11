Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for KCR’s ‘Iftar Daawat’ on April 12

Hyderabad: In connection with ‘Iftar Daawat’ to be hosted by Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at L.B. Stadium on April 12 in the evening hours, moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads around L.B. Stadium from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The city traffic police has requested motorists to avoid the stretch from AR Petrol Pump to BJR Statue to Basheerbagh and vice versa. During the program time, either the traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following locations:

Traffic coming from Chapel Road, Nampally, and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue, will not be allowed and will be diverted at the A.R Petrol pump towards P.C.R.

Traffic coming from the SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed, will be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry.

Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue will not be allowed, will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at K.L.K. Building, Fateh Maidan.

Traffic coming from the Basheerbagh Flyover side will not be allowed to take a right turn at B.J.R. Statue and will proceed up to S.B.I. Gunfoundry and take a right turn toward Chapel Road.

Traffic coming from Old MLA quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Old MLA Qtrs towards Himayatnagar Y Jn.

Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal or Eden Garden.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

“Citizens are urged to be aware of the aforementioned detours and use alternative routes to go where they need to be. After the programme is through, the road restrictions and traffic detours will be lifted. Residents are urged to help the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” a press note from the police said.