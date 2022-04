Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Hyderabad released a traffic advisory on Tuesday asking passengers to take an alternative route to the airport in view of road construction work.

“The road connecting the airport, from NH44 (Shamshabad), will be temporarily closed from April 14 to 22 due to road construction work. The airport-bound traffic will need to take a U-turn after the underpass and take the slipway road to the airport,” RGIA Hyderabad wrote in a tweet.