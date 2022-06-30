Hyderabad: Traffic police release advisory ahead of PM Modi’s arrival on July 2

Hyderabad: Amid the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad’s HICC, Madhapur for the national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Cyberabad Traffic Police have set up a traffic diversion, to maintain a free flow of traffic on the following roads on July 2 and 3.

Offices located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda Junction, Hi-tech city MMTS station to IKEA Rotary may have to stagger their work timings accordingly or may conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience.

The police advised the commuters to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion. Heavy vehicle traffic will be controlled in the Madhapur Zone to ensure efficient daytime traffic flow.

In order to bypass Cyber Towers Junction and Hitex Junction, traffic from Neeru’s Junction towards Kothaguda Junction and Gachibowli Junction may take a detour at COD Junction via Durgam Cheruvu – Inorbit – ITC Kohinoor – IKEA – Bio-Diversity – Gachibowli and vice versa.

Traffic from the Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet regions should utilise the Rolling Hills, AIG Hospital, IKEA, Inorbit, and Durgam Cheruvu roads instead of the Hitex Junction and Cyber Towers Junction to go to Hitec City, Cyber Towers, and Jubilee Hills.

In order to avoid the Alwyn – Kondapur route, traffic travelling from the RC Puram and Chandanagar neighbourhoods to the Madhapur and Gachibowli areas may utilise the BHEL – Nallagandla – HCU – IIIT- Gachibowli Road.

Heavy vehicle restrictions apply to Narayanamma College and JNTU in the direction of Gachibowli, Miyapur and Kothaguda in the direction of Cyber Towers, and Kavuri Hills, Kothaguda in the direction of Biodiversity.