PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city of Hyderabad for two days, July 2 and July 3 primarily to attend the National Executive meeting of the BJP that is going to take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Novotel hotel, Hitech city on both the dates.

He will arrive on July 2 in the afternoon at Begumpet Airport and will leave straight for the Raj Bhavan, where he will reportedly stay during his visit.

On July 3 the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in the evening and stay overnight in Hyderabad. He will leave on July 4 morning to Bheemavaram.

The BJP said that party activists from each of 35000 booths in Telangana will participate in the meeting and every booth is contributing Rs 1000 for the event.

Modi, after his departure from the city, will be visiting Bhimarvaram on July 4 where he will be participating in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations oF Alluri Sitharamaraju.