City police commissioner reviews security arrangements ahead of Modi’s Hyderabad visit

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday reviewed security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to attend the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Executive meeting which is to be held on July 1 and July 2.

It is to be noted that Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting on July 3. The Commissioner urged BJP representatives to set up coordination committees in liaison with the officials of all departments, SPG and asked them not to make any last-minute changes to the program.

The traffic branch stressed the need for cantonment officials to allot adequate parking grounds for the vehicles carrying public from across Telangana and the TSCPDCL asked the BJP leadership to arrange sufficient generators.

Adressing the meeting, Anand said “Anti-sabotage precautions along with access control constitute the cornerstone of any security arrangement for the protection of VVIPs. Law & order, traffic officials were instructed to make all security plans in strict adherence to the SPGs Blue Book.”

To ensure smooth conduct of the events, the police will make ample deployment of forces. Quick Response Teams have been called up. Apart from the aforementioned arrangements, additional reinforcements have been put on standby.

The authorities have also emphasised on snipers, anti-sabotage checks, roof-top watch, mufti parties, route map, trial runs and multi-layer security arrangements. Only valid pass holders will be allowed in the public meeting and all the attendees will be frisked. There will be elaborate measures in place to deal with any spontaneous protests, the police said.

The Medical and Health Department have been asked to deploy specialist medical teams, ambulances at the venues. To ensure COVID-19 protocols,all the pass holders will undergo RT-PCR tests before the scheduled program.

One senior official from each department has been appointed to address issues from the control center that would be setup at the venue.