Telangana govt urges Centre to provide regulatory framework for PRT corridor at earliest

New Delhi: The Telangana government, which is planning to develop a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) corridor of 10 km in Hyderabad, on Thursday urged the Centre to provide quality specifications and a legal framework at the earliest for the commencement of the proposed project.

The issue was discussed by Telangana Urban Development and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in a meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri here.

The PRT is a public transport mode that provides last-mile connectivity to the users with a high level of reliability and comfort.

In the meeting, Rao said the state government is exploring options for smart urban mobility solutions, such as PRT and ropeway systems to act as feeder services to the metro rail and multi-modal transport system (MMTS).

There is a proposal to develop a PRT corridor for a length of 10 km, from the state assembly to Paradise metro station with a spur to Khairathabad metro station and MMTS station at James Street Station and Khairathabad Station, he said.

Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd are the consultants for the preparation of feasibility study and detailed project report, he said.

Rao further said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is understood to have formulated a high-powered committee to recommend standards and specifications for the PRT system in the country.

“As the Telangana government is keen to take up the implementation of the above-said corridor with the PRT system, you are requested to kindly use your good offices with MoRTH to provide standards, specifications and legal/regulatory framework at the earliest so that the project can move forward,” Rao said in a representation made to the union minister.

Besides this, the state minister also demanded the Centre bear the one-third of the cost of Rs 8,684.54 crore for the implementation of an ambitious sewerage project in Hyderabad and adjoining areas up to the outer ring road.

Rao said that the Centre should provide Rs 2,850 crore under AMRUT-2, the balance will be met by the state government.