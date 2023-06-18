Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of CM’s visit to Tummaloor forest park

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police on Sunday announced traffic diversions on June 19 as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visits Tummaloor urban forest park.

KCR will plant saplings in connection with Harithosthavam at the forest park.

The police warned of moderate traffic congestion on roads surrounding the outer ring road Tukkuguda to Kandukur route on the Srisailam national highway.

Commuters should avoid following roads from 8 am to 1 pm, the traffic advisory added.

Traffic coming from ORR Thukkuguda towards Kandukur on Srisailam National Highway will be diverted from Saraswathiguda gate to Saraswathiguda, Lemur village, Gudur Road, Rachulur Gate. Commuters can take a left towards Kandukur on Srisailam Highway. Traffic coming from Kandukur towards ORR Thukkuguda on Srisailam National Highway will be diverted from Tummaloor gate to Thummaloor village, Maheshwaram towards Mansanpally X Road. Commuters can take a right at ORR Pedda Golconda towards Hyderabad.

Parking spaces have been allotted for those attending the event: