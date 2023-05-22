Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of flyover construction work

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayan Naik has appealed to citizens to maintain patience while work speeds up over pending flyover construction.

In a press release, traffic advisory was released for a free and easy commute.

ORR bound traffic moving towards Miyapur or Cable Bridge should take the upper Shilpa Flyover.

Commuters travelling from Mehdipatnam to Miyapur, and Gachibowli to Miyapur should take the lower flyover and move towards AIG, Ramky Towers, and Radisson junction for easy hassle-free travel.

Those travelling from Miyapur to Mehdipatnam via Kondapur can travel via Radisson Junction, Rolling Hills, AIG, Deloitte Junction and Gachibowli.

Those travelling from Miyapur to Cable Bridge can go via IKEA, Rotary Flyover, Shilpa Layout Flyover. Through this route, travellers can also reach ORR.

For a free movement at IKEA and Rotary Flyover, U-turns have been extended.

Traffic going from Kukatpally to Biodiversity Junction can take Cyber Towers, underpass at IKEA, Biodiversity Junction and then take right towards Gachibowli.

Those travelling from Gachibowli towards Kukatpally can take a left Biodiversity Junction, underpass at IKEA, and Cyber Towers.

The T-Hub area was connected from Khajaguda Junction to Kohinoor Hotel by taking a turn at Pakwaan restaurant and vice-versa.

Commuters moving towards Tech Mahindra from Miyapur can take a U-turn at Hitex Junction and reach the IT corridor.

Represenattives from media accompanied top officials from the Cyberabad Traffic police on a field visit on traffic diversions and alternative arrangements.

The team included officials from Traffic, Law and Order, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) who observed traffic movement along the IT corridor.

Cyberabad Traffic Joint CP Narayan Naik instructed the contractors and engineers of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) to speed up pending flyover works.