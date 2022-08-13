Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Independence day

Hyderabad: In the view of 75th Independence day celebration on August 15, Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory at Rani Mahal lawns in Golconda on Monday. The traffic restrictions will be enforced between 7 am and 12 noon.

The route from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be blocked to all ordinary vehicular traffic as part of the detours. The A(Gold), A(Pink), & B(Blue) automobile pass holders who are invited to the Independence Day celebrations will utilise the entrance from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort.

It is requested that all invitees arriving in vehicles with A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car passes from the Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, and Mehdipatnam sides use the following route: Rethibowli and National Nagar Junctions, turning left towards BalikaBhavan, taking the Langar House Flyover, crossing the Tippu Khan Bridge, turning right at the Ramdevguda junction, and exiting at the Gol.

After alighting

“A(Gold)” in Vehicles with parking permits should be parked on the main road in front of the Fort’s main gate, facing Fateh Darwaza Road.

“A(Pink)” in A 50-meter walk from the entrance gate, the Golconda Bus stop is where car permit holders should park their automobiles.

“B(Blue)” car pass holders should turn right at the Golconda Bus stop and park their cars at the football/boys field.

The “C” car pass holders coming from Langar House under the flyover via Fathe Darwaza take a right turn at Bada bazaar, towards GHMC Island and Owaisi Ground, and park their cars at Owaisi / GHMC Play Ground, which is 500 metres away from the main Gate of Golconda Fort. The “C” car pass holders coming from Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza, inside Traffic Signal and take an immediate left turn to O.

All guests arriving in vehicles with D (Red) Car Passes are kindly requested to access Golconda Fort through Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki, Seven Tombs side Banjara Darwaza, and then disembark at Priyadarshini School, Golconda, where they can leave their cars parked.

Vehicles with “E” car passes, or members of the general public, are asked to arrive at the venue via: the Langer House flyover, a U-turn, and a left turn toward Fateh Darwaza, where they are asked to park. Members of the general public arriving from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can do the same inside the Seven Tombs. To go to the function location and return, they can take the free RTC buses that are available at both locations.

The cars holding A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) Car Passes will retreat/exit by Makai Darwaza, Ramdevguda, and Langar House, among other places, once the event is completed. The “C” car cars will withdraw/exit through the following locations: Bada Bazaar, Fathe Darwaza, Banjara Darwaza and Seven Tombs.

For easy identification, all invitees are required to consistently display their car passes clearly on the left side of their windscreens.

After the flag-raising ceremony on Independence Day, which took place from 10:30 am to 12 noon, the general public travelling from the Seven Tombs towards the Golconda fort will be diverted from the Golf Club, Jamali Darwaza, whereas the general public travelling from the Langar House flyover will be diverted at Bada Bazaar Junction towards the GHMC Island, facilitating the easy passage of invitees.

At Secunderabad Parade Grounds:

Traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards broke bond and N.C.C Junction and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted from 8 am to 10 am.