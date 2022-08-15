Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued ahead of mega singing event

Hyderabad: The city traffic police issued an advisory ahead of the mega event – Mass Singing of the National Anthem – scheduled on August 16 at GPO Circle, Abids, Telangana.

Citizens should plan their commute accordingly, a release from the traffic police said.

Traffic heading towards BJR Circle from Liberty and Basheerbagh will not be permitted to pass Abids. It will be detoured from BJR Circle in the direction of the AR Petrol Pump and then onto Nampally Station Road.

Buses operated by RTC travelling from Liberty to BJR Circle will be redirected at Liberty to Himayatnagar, Narayanguda, Kachiguda, and Koti.

Traffic from King Koti to Abid main road will be directed via Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, and Koti at King Koti X Roads.

Traffic from Boggulakunta to Abid main road will be directed via Hanuman Tekdi, Troop Bazar, and Koti at Boggulakunta X Roads.

The direction of traffic will be changed from M J Market and Jambagh towards Abids to MJ Market and Nampally Station Road.

Traffic will not be permitted to enter BJR Circle from PCR. It will be directed through AR Petrol Pump and onto Nampally Station Road.

The traffic police have asked the public to avoid heavy traffic between 9:30 am and 12:30 am near Somajiguda, Khairatabad, Ravindra Bharathi intersection, Assembly, LB Stadium, BJR monument, Liberty, Himayathnagar, GPO Abids, MJ Market, and Nampally.

Parking places

Parking slots will be allotted to vehicles arriving from Liberty at the grounds of Nizam College, Taj Mahal to King Koti X Roads, BATA to Boggulakunta X Roads, GHMC office, Ramakrishna Theatre, and George Grammar School.

Vehicles arriving from MJ Market, Afzal Gunj will be provided parking slots at Exhibition Grounds, Annapurna Hotel Road.

Citizens are requested to avoid using the above-mentioned and maintain an easy flow of traffic, the release said.