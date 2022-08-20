Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued around LB Stadium for Monday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’ valedictory program in LB Stadium on Monday, in which chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will be present.

Traffic is expected around the LB Stadium on Monday (August 22) between 2 pm and 9 pm. During this time, traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following locations.

Traffic coming from Chapel road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards P.C.R.

Traffic coming from the SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Chapel Road at S.B.I. Gunfoundry.

Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards B.J.R. Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Nampally.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at B.J.R. Statue will proceed up to S.B.I. Gunfoundry and take a right turn toward Chapel Road.

Traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y Junction.

Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal and Eden Garden.

Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty.

Traffic coming from Himayathnagar Y Jn. towards Basheerbagh will not be allowed and will be diverted at Himayathnagar Y Jn. RTC buses diversion.

RTC buses plying from the Secunderabad side towards Koti via., Basheerbagh will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar – Narayanguda – Kachiguda and Koti.

RTC buses plying from Mehdipatnam and Kukatpally side toward Koti via Ravindra Bharati and LB Stadium will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

The police requested citizens to avoid the following junctions where traffic congestion is expected on Monday from 2 pm to 9 pm.

A.R. Petrol Pump, BJR Statue, Basheerbagh, PCR Junction, Ravindra Bharati, Liberty, Tank Bunk, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, MJ Market, Nampally, Abids, Narayanguda and LB Stadium.

Parking arrangements for buses and four-wheelers coming to LB Stadium

For buses coming from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Siddipet, Mancherial

Shamirpet – Alwal – Secunderabad – Paradise – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue left turn – Liberty – Basheerbagh X Roads left turn Nizam College

Gate No. 4 ‘F’-Gate

LB Stadium

Medak

Nizamabad Medchal – Suchitra X Roads – Bowenpally – Paradise – Tank Bund – Ambedkar statue left turn – Liberty – Basheerbagh left turn Nizam College

Gate No. 4 ‘F’-Gate LB Stadium

Warangal

Yadadri Uppal – Tarnaka – Chilakalaguda X Roads left turn – Musheerabad – Lower Tank Bunk – Liberty – Basheerbagh X Roads left turn Nizam College

Gate No. 4 ‘F’-Gate LB Stadium

Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad

Mehdipatnam – Masab Tank – Ayodhya – Ravindra Bharati – Assembly

Public Garden ‘G’-Gate LB Stadium, Opp. Ayakar Bhavan

Nalgonda

Khammam LB Nagar – Dilsukhnagar – Chaderghat – Afzalgunj – MJ Market – Nampally

Public Garden ‘G’-Gate LB Stadium, Opp. Ayakar Bhavan

For electronic and print media vehicles- SCERT Office, near BJR Circle

Citizens can also reserve parking spaces at Ravindra Bharati, Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, AV College in Domalguda and Necklace Road.