Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for May 20; check details

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of the birth centenary celebrations of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh’s former chief minister N T Rama Rao at Khaithalapur ground, Khaithalapur village on Saturday from 1 PM to 10 PM in the limits of Kukatpally traffic police station, Cyberabad.
Approximately 15000 to 20000 members will reportedly attend the celebrations. In this regard, the traffic will be diverted at the following stretches. The commuters were advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.
The following traffic diversion is planned:
- Traffic coming from Moosapet towards the KPHB-IV phase and Hi-tech city will be diverted to Moosapet x-road- Kukaptally Bus Stop – JNTU Junction.
- Traffic coming from IDL Lake towards Madhapur and Hafeezpet will be diverted to IDL junction – Kukatpally Bus Stop – KPHB Road.no:01 – JNTU Junction.
- Traffic coming from the Hi-tech city towards Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted to KPHB-IV phase – Lodha Apartments – KPHB Road. No.01.
- Traffic coming from Parvathnagar, Madhapur towards Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted to SBI Signal – NIA – Left turn – 100 feet Signal U-turn. Hence, all commuters are requested to follow the above advisory and cooperate with Traffic Police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, a press note informed.