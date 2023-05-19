Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for May 20; check details

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of the birth centenary celebrations of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh’s former chief minister N T Rama Rao at Khaithalapur ground, Khaithalapur village on Saturday from 1 PM to 10 PM in the limits of Kukatpally traffic police station, Cyberabad.

Approximately 15000 to 20000 members will reportedly attend the celebrations. In this regard, the traffic will be diverted at the following stretches. The commuters were advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

The following traffic diversion is planned: