Hyderabad: Traffic congestion expected near Shilpa Kala Vedika

The program will take place at Shilpa Kala Vedika on June 30 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

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Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the public due to the launch of the “Rythu Barosa Nidhula Pampini Karyakramam”. The event will be attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The program will take place at Shilpa Kala Vedika on June 30 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Around 5,000 farmers are expected to participate.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has informed that traffic congestion is expected on June 30 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the following areas:

Subhan Bakery
  • Cable Bridge
  • IKEA
  • Trident Hotel
  • Shilpa Kala Vedika
  • Shilparamam
  • Metal Charminar Junction

The advisory applies within the limits of Madhapur Traffic Police Station, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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