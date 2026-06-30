Hyderabad: Traffic congestion expected near Shilpa Kala Vedika

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the public due to the launch of the “Rythu Barosa Nidhula Pampini Karyakramam”. The event will be attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The program will take place at Shilpa Kala Vedika on June 30 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Around 5,000 farmers are expected to participate.

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The Cyberabad Traffic Police has informed that traffic congestion is expected on June 30 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM in the following areas:

Cable Bridge

IKEA

Trident Hotel

Shilpa Kala Vedika

Shilparamam

Metal Charminar Junction

The advisory applies within the limits of Madhapur Traffic Police Station, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.