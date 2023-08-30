Hyderabad: Traffic cop saves man’s life with timely CPR

On realizing the person was gasping for breath, the traffic police officer immediately performed CPR on him.

Hyderabad: Timely CPR by traffic cop saves man’s life who suffered heart attack
Timely CPR by traffic cop saves man’s life who suffered heart attack (Photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: A traffic police officer in the city administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Begumpet and saved his life.

ACP (North), P Madhusudhan Rao, was at Begumpet on Wednesday when he noticed that a man had collapsed on the road stretch near Hyderabad Public School.

Wasting no time, the cop rushed to aid the struggling man. On realizing that he was gasping for breath, Madhusudhan immediately performed CPR on him.

After a few minutes, the man’s condition stabilised to some extent. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital for proper treatment.

