Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for ABVP meet in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been announced in and around Parade Grounds, Secunderabad from 2 pm to 7 pm in view of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) meeting on Tuesday.

The traffic police have advised the general public to avoid roads towards Parade Grounds and its surrounding areas.

Also, the main road between Tivoli Crossroads to Plaza X-roads will stay closed for the day.

General passengers who are intending to travel by evening trains of Secunderabad Railway Station and JBS are requested to start early to reach the railway station in time.

Additionally, traffic congestions are expected at Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry X roads, Tankbund X roads, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads and Rasoolpura, Begumpet