Telangana: Biometric data capture for staff nurse exam on Aug 2

Hyderabad: The authorities will capture biometric data of candidates appearing in staff nurse recruitment exam, scheduled on August 2.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has directed those appearing for the examination to report to the examination centre at the designated time. The examination will be conducted in three sessions, starting at 9 am, 12:30 pm, and 4 pm respectively.

The candidates have also been asked to carry one original identity proof along with their hall ticket to the exam centre.

Owing to the incessant rains that lashed the state for the past few days, Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam has cancelled the exam on their campus.

The MHSRB has therefore shifted the test centres to Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science and Technology, and Khammam Institute of Technology and Science.

The candidates have been notified that their hall ticket numbers will remain unchanged but they will have to download a fresh hall ticket bearing a revised test centre’s name.