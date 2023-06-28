Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Eid prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah

Traffic diversions will be in effect from 8 am to 11:30 am on June 29.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commission CV Anand has notified the traffic restrictions in view of Eid Al Adha prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad. The diversions will be in effect from 8 am to 11:30 am on June 29.

The vehicles coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh towards Mir Alam Tank Eidgah will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads during the specified time frame. The worshipers should park their vehicles at designated areas like Zoo Park parking and the open space opposite Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar. General traffic will be redirected towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura, and Puranapul.

For those coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts, they can proceed through Dannama Huts X Roads and park at specified areas such as Modern Saw Mill parking and Mir Alam filter bed. Traffic from Kalapather will be diverted at Kalapathar L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj, and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic, heavy vehicles including RTC buses from Puranapul, Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar, and Milardevpally will be diverted. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes and stay updated through Hyderabad Traffic Police’s social media platforms.

The commission of police has urged everyone to adhere to the traffic diversions. These measures aim to manage the traffic effectively, ensuring a safe and convenient experience for the Eid Al Adha prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad.

