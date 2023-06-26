Ahead of Eid Al Adha, sheep prices soar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of Eid Al Adha which will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29, the prices of sacrificial animals, particularly sheep, have experienced a significant surge in Hyderabad due to rising costs. This year, the average price of a 10-kilogram sheep has skyrocketed from last year’s Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 11,000.

As per traders in the city, this sudden price jump is due to the higher expenses involved in bringing the sheep to the city.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Muzaffar Ali, a trader mentioned that the prices surged due to the increased cost compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, another trader named Zaki stated that the high prices of sheep in Hyderabad are primarily a result of the demand-supply mismatch in the market. The surge in demand for sacrificial animals during Eid Al Adha has caused the prices to rise significantly.

Ahead of the Eid ul Adha, cattle traders from various regions such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra flock to Hyderabad to sell their animals at temporary markets. These markets, which are set up annually, cater to the substantial demand for sacrificial animals during this festive period.

The most prominent Eid Al Adha markets in Hyderabad can be found in Mehdipatnam and Jiyaguda. Additionally, other locations where animals can be purchased for the festival include Balapur, Falaknuma, Kalapather, Langer Houz, Chanchalguda, Khilwat, Mallepally, and Bowenpally.

While sheep traders from different areas converge on the temporary markets to sell their animals, many local businesses and groups of youngsters also engage in seasonal business ventures in the hopes of capitalizing on the festivities and making some extra income.