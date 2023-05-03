Hyderabad: Traffic diversions ahead of IPL match on Thursday

Heavy vehicles from Warangal highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted at Chengicherla crossroads and sent to the Chengicherla-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC route.

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions were issued by the Rachakonda police in view of the IPL cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Traffic restrictions will be imposed between 3:30 pm and 11:30 pm in and around the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

According to the plan released, heavy vehicles from Warangal highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted at Chengicherla crossroads and sent to the Chengicherla-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC route.

Heavy vehicles from L B Nagar to Nagole will be diverted at Nagole metro station and sent to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla crossroads while heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted towards Cherlapalli-Chengicherla route.

Police have requested the citizens to make a note of the diversions and choose their travelling routes accordingly.

