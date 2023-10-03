Hyderabad: Traffic diversions around cable bridge on October 4

The diversions will be in place between 5:30 am and 8:30 am around the Cable Bridge.

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions near cable bridge for Walkathon on Oct 4
Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have announced traffic diversions in view of the ‘Cycling to Vote and Walkathon Awareness Program,’ scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 4.

The diversions will be in place between 5:30 am and 8:30 am from the Cable Bridge – Inorbit Mall – My Home Abbra – ITC Kohinoor – Cable Bridge.

The traffic coming from Road No 45 via Cable Bridge towards Gachibowli will be diverted from Kavuri Hills, further to Madhapur L & O police station – COD junction and Cyber towards.

Likewise, the traffic from Bio Diversity Park junction towards Cable Bridge will be diverted towards Cyber Towers – COD and Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills.

Traffic coming from Meenakshi Junction towards Cable Bridge will be diverted from IKEA rotary – Left Turn – Cyber Towers – COD – Road No 45.

Additionally, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the COD to Durgam Cheruvu route, ITC Kohinoor to IKEA Rotary and IKEA Rotary to ITC Kohinoor during the said time.

