Hyderabad: Traffic diversions for Kothaguda flyover commuters from Mar 29

Hyderabad: To facilitate the seamless flow of traffic, the city traffic police issued diversions for commuters proceeding towards the Kothaguda flyover from all routes “on an experiment basis” to mitigate potential traffic congestion, starting from March 29.

In light of this, commuters are advised to take note of the following diversion routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Traffic diversions

Traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowliwill be allowed on the Kothaguda flyover from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm from the RTA office, Kondapur to Gachibowli.

Traffic coming from Botanical Gardens towards RTO Office Kondapur and Hitech City will be allowed on the Kothaguda fly-over as usual.

Traffic coming from Jayabheri NEXA, Gachibowli towards Hafeezpet will be allowed on the Kothaguda flyover as usual.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the above traffic diversions will be in effect from March 29 in the limits of Gachibowli traffic police station, Cyberabad, a press release informed.