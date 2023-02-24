Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in place for Ilaiyaraaja’s concert

Hyderabad: In the view of upcoming Ilaiyaraaja’s live music concert on February 26, traffic diversions will be in place from 2 PM to 11 PM in Gachibowli police station limits.

An audience of 17,250 people are set to attend the concert on Sunday, and traffic diversions will be in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic, said the advisory on Friday.

Heavy vehicles such as trucks, lorries, DCM’s, RMC and water tankers will not be allowed on the Gachibowli and Lingampally routes.

The traffic coming from Lingampally to Gachibowli circle have to divert at HCU depo – SMR Vinay – Majidbanda Village – Heritage Jn – Botanical garden – Gachibowli circle.

The traffic coming from Gachibowli Circle to Lingampally should take a diversion at Gachibowli circle- Botanical Garden – Heritage Jn – Majidbanda Village – SMR Vinay – HCU depo – Lingampally.

Traffic coming from Raidurgam to Lingampally should divert at IIIT move towards Wipro circle via Gopichand academy take right from Q city Gowlidodhi – Gopanpally Thanda – Nallagandla flyover – Lingampally.