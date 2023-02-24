Hyderabad: CJI Chandrachud to attend NALSAR’s convocation on Feb 25

Telangana High Court chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and chancellor of NALSAR will preside over the event.

Hyderabad: CJI to attend NALSAR's convocation on February 25
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will attend the 19th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad on February 25.

CJI Chandrachud will preside as the chief guest at the event and will be delivering the inaugural silver jubilee lecture cum convocation address.

Telangana High Court chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and chancellor of NALSAR will preside over the convocation, while minister for law and justice, forests, environment, science and technology and endowments Indrakaran Reddy will be the guest of honour, said a press release.

